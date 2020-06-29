Coronavirus DR: These are the recommendations that Public Health maintains

Although the curfew ended this Sunday and this Tuesday, June 30 culminates the state of emergency, the Ministry of Public Health reiterated today that it is necessary to maintain certain measures to avoid contagions by the coronavirus.

Below measures:

Mandatory use of masks

• Minimum physical distance of two meters between two people.

• Use of masks in workplaces and public spaces.

• Frequent hand sanitization with soap and water.

• Stay as long as possible inside homes.

• Care and isolation in the home of people with mild signs and symptoms.

• Seek care in health centers if you have a fever, headache, sore throat, diarrhea, loss of smell, malaise, cough, and respiratory distress.

• Avoid high-traffic places such as cinemas, parks, shopping malls, gyms, among others.

Coronavirus situation in the DR

Some 17,280 people have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Dominican Republic and 116,392 suspected cases have been ruled out by laboratory tests.

The data is contained in epidemiological bulletin number 102, as of June 28, 2020, released today by the Ministry of Public Health.

The report also indicated 31,816 confirmed cases (443 new), 13,803 active cases, 733 deaths (7 new deaths), and 148,208 samples have been processed, 2,148 in this bulletin.

The positivity in the samples processed in the last four weeks is 21.05%.

Of the confirmed cases, 3,058 are in hospital isolation and 10,745 are in home isolation, the latter are followed up, followed up in person and by phone, and given their prescribed medications.

Of the hospitalized, 202 patients are in intensive care units (ICU); 45.54% in centers of Greater Santo Domingo, 30.20% in Santiago, and 12.38% in Duarte.

Likewise, it indicated that 53.92% (17,156) of the confirmed cases are men, with a mean age of 39 years.

In total, 229 health workers have been positive for COVID-19, of which 151 (65.94%) correspond to the female sex.

Case fatality rate continues to drop: 2.30%

Among the deaths, with an average age of 65 years, there was a history of morbidity of arterial hypertension (30.97%) and diabetes (24.01%).

He noted that the case fatality rate continues its line of decline, standing at 2.30%.