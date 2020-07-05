They warn there are no ventilators or ICU for COVID-19 patients in Dominican hospitals

SANTO DOMINGO.- The President of the Dominican Society of Family and Community Medicine warned this Sunday that the hospital system of the Dominican Republic is already collapsed due to the increase in the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Francisca Moronta assured that currently the hospital infrastructure, both public and private, does not have the availability of Intensive Care Units, nor ventilators to assist COVID-19 patients who are in critical conditions.

Moronta attributed the increase in coronavirus cases to the fact that the population has not cooperated with the measures ordered by the authorities to stop the pandemic.

Interviewed by Héctor Herrera Cabral in the D´AGENDA program that is broadcast every Sunday by Telesistema Canal 11, the medical professional also attributed the increase in positives of COVID-19 to the caravan that the political parties mounted in the final stage of the electoral campaign.

She added that since the first case of the pandemic was detected in the country, she advocated because the measures applied should have been much more aggressive, not only at night but also during the day.

“It is not that we are going to run the risk, it is that we are already at risk, the hospital centers that are receiving patients with the COVID are already saturated, we do not have Intensive Care Units, like all public and private networks already they are extremely saturated, that is, they do not supply enough,” deplored Dr. Moronta.

She explained that in many cases there are cases when they are looking for a space for a patient who requires hospitalization and it is not available in public hospitals or private clinics.

“Look, I am characterized by saying things as they are, that is, we want to do things that are not really within our reach, but everything is already collapsed, it is not that we are going to take the risk, the risk that we are going to take now is that starting next week, cases will continue to rise, she said.

Dr. Moronta insisted that the population has not cooperated and has not had the necessary education to prevent cases of contagion from continuing to increase. “Not for when the elections pass as the population says, it is because we have not cooperated,” insisted Galena.

He recalled that everything was opened to free will last Sunday, although many businesses are supposedly not open, this Sunday seven days ago and the next will be 14, which is the incubation period for the virus, and therefore the cases will increase because people are on the streets not following proper health protocols.