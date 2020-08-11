COVID in the Dominican Republic: 81,094 cases, 1,346 deaths

Santo Domingo.- Those infected with COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic total 81,094, with 1,346 deaths, the Ministry of Public Health reported Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours there were 18 deaths and 595 new cases.

There are 293 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units, 44.02% of them in clinics and hospitals in Greater Santo Domingo, 25.94% in Santiago and 13.31% in Duarte.

Public Health said that of the 81,094 infected with the virus, 45,666 have recovered and that active cases total 34,082.