Luis Abinader will continue the curfew; also other restrictions to face COVID-19 in DR

The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, reported that the curfew measures and other restrictions applied by the last administration to prevent and combat the coronavirus would be maintained.

Peña indicated that she would coordinate and supervise various cabinets as a companion to President Luis Abinader.

Peña reported that next Wednesday, they will inform the country what it consists of and how it will work in response to the pandemic that has affected more than 86,000 people in the Dominican Republic.

The vice president reiterated that all the programs managed by the cabinet under her charge will now go to the different instances of the State that have to do with these public policies since she will concentrate on accompanying Abinader.

“What the vice presidency will handle is … accompanying the president in different cabinets. You only know what we have been working on due to the need and COVID-19 health emergency. Still, later on, you will have the answers to these questions because we are going to coordinate other cabinets to achieve that we can make better use of all resources and achieve better objectives in the different neuralgic areas of the country,” she said.