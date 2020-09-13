Nomastoquedequeda (No more curfew), the trend in the networks is asking to lift the measure in Dominican Republic

On Twitter and Instagram, many users expressed their dissatisfaction with the curfew.

Santo Domingo, DR

Hundreds of Dominicans joined this Saturday on social networks under the hashtag #nomastoquedequeda, to eliminate this measure implemented by the government in power.

Initiated during the government of former President Danilo Medina and continued by current President Luis Abinader, the curfew has been a measure taken to control the expansion of COVID-19.

However, after more than six months in which the State of Emergency has been lengthening along with the curfew, people are tired of this measure, expressing their repudiation in social networks.

Although there is no visible head, the hashtag #nomastoquedequeda has become the first trend today on Twitter and is regularly accompanied by a photograph with a yellow background and black letters with the same message.

“IT’S NOT FAIR! I went to the beach with my family, and we had to go out at 2 o’clock, to avoid the traffic jams and afraid that the police would arrest and fine us #ToqueDeQueda #NoMásToqueDeQueda,” published a user of this social network.

The measure this message is intended to eliminate has also been felt on Instagram, with the singer Wason Brazobán being one of the people who decided to publish the image with a yellow background and the message “No more curfew.”

“My full support. I think that with masks and distancing is enough. The country cannot bear any more curfew. The stress, the anxiety, the unemployment, the confinement is too much for a human being. After two months, I said that we would live with this and that in the meantime, the most vulnerable sector would have to take better care of it. Everyone is great and knows that they must take care of themselves. In six months, the government has not come to understand this. Salvation is individual,” published the artist together with the photograph.

Through decree 431-20, President Luis Abinader extended the curfew throughout the national territory for another 25 days, beginning on Thursday, September 3 until September 28.

According to this decree, the reason for maintaining the curfew is because it is a preventive measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The current curfew hours are Monday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 5:00 in the afternoon to 5:00 in the morning.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Public Health on the advance of COVID-19 in the country, 860 new cases were detected, for a total of 103,092 and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a cumulative 1,953.