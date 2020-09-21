Curfew ends next Sunday

Next Sunday is the last day of the curfew decreed by the Executive Power to contain infections by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a disease that has infected 108,783 people in the Dominican Republic since last March.

This provision entered into force on September 3 and will end on Sunday, September 27, inclusive. The measure is contained in decree 431-20, issued by President Luis Abinader, on September 1.

The current curfew operates from Monday to Friday from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am, while on Saturdays and Sundays it is from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am in the National District, Santiago, San Cristóbal, La Vega , Puerto Plata, Duarte, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, San Juan de la Maguana, La Altagracia, Azua, Monsignor Nouel, Sánchez Ramírez and María Trinidad Sánchez.

Meanwhile, the provinces Espaillat, Peravia, Barahona, Monte Plata, Valverde, Hermanas Mirabal, Monte Cristi, Samaná, Bahoruco, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, Dajabón, Santiago Rodríguez, San José de Ocoa, Elías Piña, Independencia and Pedernales, They govern from Monday to Sunday from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am.