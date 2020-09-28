Coronavirus in the Dominican Republic: 3 deaths and 280 cases reported in the last hours

In the Dominican Republic, confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus rose to 111,666 with 280 new ones, while the deaths totaled 2,098, with 1 death occurring in the last 24 hours and 3 reported.

According to bulletin number 188 issued by the Ministry of Public Health, to date, 472,421 tests have been processed and 86,422 people have recovered from the virus.

In total, 403 health workers positive for COVID-19,262 pregnant women and 10,273 children under 20 years of age have been notified.

According to the bulletin, the daily positivity rate is 12.96% and the fatality rate is 1.88%.