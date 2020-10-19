320 cases and four deaths reported by coronavirus in the last hours in DR

The Ministry of Health reported this Monday through bulletin number 214 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), of 320 new coronavirus cases. Simultaneously, the positivity of the last four weeks is 12.19 percent, and the daily rate of positivity stands at 9.80 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 4,303 samples were made for a total of 545,492 tests processed.

Likewise, four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. No person died during that period, however. There are now 2,203 deaths from COVID-19 since the disease began.

The total accumulated cases are 121,667 and active 20,584. Those recovered from Covid-19 amount to 98,880 and those discharged are 423,825.

The fatality rate stands at 1.81 percent, and mortality is 210.84 per million inhabitants.

The occupancy of beds in Intensive Care Units (ICU) is 29 percent, with 152 occupied out of 531 available.

The availability of beds for COVID-19 is 3,349, of which 687 are occupied, for 21 percent. As for ventilators, 421 are available. Of these, 73 are in use, for 17 percent.

In bulletin 214, those deceased by hypertension are 33.05 percent, by diabetes, 21.20%. Meanwhile, 263 pregnant women have been affected by the coronavirus with a fatality rate of 6.0 percent and 403 health workers and 11 417 children under 20 years of age.

Called Risk Population

The Ministry of Health calls attention to the population at most significant risk: hypertensive, diabetic, pregnant, as well as people with other conditions and comorbidity and health personnel, to reinforce hygiene measures, use of a mask and physical distancing, stay in their households as much as possible, to avoid getting sick from the coronavirus.