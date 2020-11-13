918 new coronavirus cases; 6 deaths

Santo Domingo.-The Ministry of Public Health reported this Friday, 918 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which coincides with a total of samples reported for the first time at 6,369, while the daily positivity is 14.41%.

The 918 cases registered in the bulletin compared to the highest number of cases in a day since last September 18 when 968 cases were reported and the first time in the last month in which daily reports exceed 700 cases.

The bulletin reports six new deaths for a cumulative total of 2,280 deceased.