Police arrested more than 600 people for violating curfew

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- The National Police arrested 583 people this Tuesday night for violating the curfew schedule, of which 251 did not wear a mouth cover and advised to use it.

The entity, through its website, reported that in the process, 17 businesses without authorization were closed, while 406 motorcycles and 58 vehicles were retained.

According to the Ministry of Public Health’s daily bulletin, in the last 24 hours, 460 new infections of coronavirus were notified, so the total number of infected in the country amounts to 135,157.

It also reported three new deaths from covid-19, bringing the number of deaths from the disease to 2,293.