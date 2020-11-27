Seven more deaths as COVID positivity climbs

Santo Domingo.- Public Health reported seven deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, while positivity is increasing in the Dominican Republic.

According to a bulletin published Friday, new cases amount to 855 after 5,590 samples carried out for a daily positivity of 15.30%. positivity during the last four weeks is 11.89%.

“Active cases in the country are increasing with respect to the previous ones, with 25,636, while the accumulated cases reached 141,777.