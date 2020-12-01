Dominican Gov. extends curfew 20 more days

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader extended the curfew for 20 more days on Monday, as a measure that seeks to reduce the contagion effects of the pandemic, through decree 684-20, from December 2 until December 22.

The executive indicates that due to the epidemiological evolution of the virus, the Executive Power declared the national territory in a state of emergency on July 20 through Decree no. 265 -20.

It was again extended for 45 days to December 2, by Decree No. 683-20, by the respective authorizations by Congress through its resolutions no. 70-20 and no. 235-20.