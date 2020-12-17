Transmission of the virus between and from young people is high

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Public Health, Dr. Plutarco Arias, warned that the probability of coronavirus infection among young people is very high along with subsequent transmission to homes.

“We are talking about 65% of the young people transmitting the disease from the street to the homes,” said Arias during the presentation of the Operation Commitment for Life, carried out by the Center of Emergency Operations (COE) and other state institutions.

Arias urged young people to avoid visits and hugs to grandparents and asked them to maintain social distance, wear masks, continue washing hands, avoid crowding in public spaces, and keep trips to the supermarkets to a minimum.

“The commitment not to lower our guard is important; we are about to have the vaccines coming into the country, but we have to be alive and healthy to be vaccinated,” the minister added.

He invited the citizens to join in this fight for the good of all.