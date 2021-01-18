Public Health: 11 more Covid deaths, 1,848 new cases

Santo Domingo.- Today Monday Public Health reported 11 deaths in the last 24 hours and an increase in the number of those admitted.

It said there are 1,848 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, of the 10,717 samples processed. The total registered cases now stands at 194,966. “Daily positivity stands at 26.53 percent. Active cases increased to 48,310.

It said there are currently 1,302 hospitalized, occupying 48% of the 2,731 beds assigned to COVID-19 patients.