Public Health reports 17 deaths from Covid-19 and 1,362 new cases

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Ministry of Public Health notified this Saturday 17 deaths from Covid-19, of which none occurred in the last 24 hours. Health authorities also reported that 1,362 people tested positive for the virus.

According to the special epidemiological bulletin # 310, the number of deaths from Covid-19 rose to 2,513, while the fatality is 1.24%. The total number of positive cases for the virus is 202,507.

As mentioned above, the report specifies that 147,147 people have recovered from the disease, while active cases total 52,847 and those discharged 793,463.

In the last 24 hours, 10,129 tests were processed for a cumulative of 995,970, with a daily positivity of 19.65%, while in the previous four weeks, 21.89%.

Regarding hospital occupancy, out of 2,731 Covid-19 beds, 1,297 are being used, representing 47%. In contrast, in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 317 beds out of 542 are occupied by patients in critical condition, which appears within the government report as 58%.