The Medical College and 53 medical societies reject the new curfew and warn of a health collapse

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Dominican Medical College (CMD), led by Waldo Ariel Suero, and 53 specialized medical societies today objected to the easing of anti-covid restrictions and warned that the Dominican health system could collapse.

They also demanded that no closed public space be used as of Wednesday, except in certain very specific cases.

“The relaxation of the curfew as of this Wednesday does not seem a justified measure from the health point of view,” said Rita Rojas on behalf of the CMD.

Meanwhile, the president of the union has said that it is not appropriate to allow the reopening of bars, gyms, and public spaces, since the country registers a contagion rate of 24 percent.

From January 27 to February 8, the Government ordered that the curfew is from 7 pm to 5 am from Monday to Friday, with free transit until 10 am; and from 5 pm to 5 am on weekends, with free transit until 8 am.