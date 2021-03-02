The Dominican Republic has vaccinated 105 thousand people against COVID-19

The Minister of Public Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, headed the vaccination session against COVID-19 today in Health Area IV specifically in the Gualey, La Zurza, and Capotillo sectors, to immunize people 70 years of age as established in the National Vaccination Plan against the disease.

The head of Health indicated that with the inoculation of the elderly, complications and severity with the coronavirus and mainly death are avoided.

He stressed that by President Luis Abinader and Vice President Raquel Peña, priority is given to the most vulnerable population. “We want those who are in the age range to approach the available vaccination centers and be able to receive their vaccine.”

Rivera stated that in the country, about 105 thousand people have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, among these doctors, nurses, bioanalysts, laboratory personnel, maintenance, the kitchen staff of public and private centers.

He indicated that about 625 vaccination posts are being set up throughout the country to immunize the entire population that corresponds and that those in their homes with mobility difficulties will be given the vaccine.

After the formal activity, the Health Minister went to the Cruz Jiminián Foundation, where he exchanged with Dr. Félix Antonio Cruz Jiminián and immunized Mrs. Natividad Roque, 86 years old.

On his side, Dr. Jesús Suardí, director of Health Area IV, reported that the vaccination day for people over 75 years of age would continue at various points of influence in the area while inviting those who apply to come to receive an immunization.