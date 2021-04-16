Two biggest cities have high percentage of Covid cases

Santo Domingo.- Greater Santo Domingo, Santiago, San Cristóbal and La Romana account for more than half of the 379 new positive cases of Covid-19 reported by the system yesterday, with 196 cases distributed in those demarcations, most of them in the National District, Santo Domingo and Santiago.

The positivity of the last four weeks of the processed samples was established yesterday at 10.26%, an indicator that according to Public Health has maintained a persistent decrease for more than 77 days, although in the last week it has increased slightly. The day before it was at 10.18%.

Among the provinces with the highest positivity figure the National District with 171 new cases and a positivity of 12.10 percent; La Romana with 12 new cases and a positivity of 8.40 percent, and San Cristóbal with 14 new cases and positivity of 8.87.