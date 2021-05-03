Public Health reports six new deaths and 226 COVID-19 infections

In total, 1,412,165 samples have been processed.

The Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday six new deaths due to coronavirus and 226 cases of infection detected in 1,434 samples taken yesterday.

These six deaths bring to 3,499 the total number of deaths from the disease in the country, and the case fatality rate stands at 1.31%. None of the six deaths reported today occurred in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,412,165 samples have been processed, and 1,144,484 cases have been ruled out. 267,681 cases have been registered, 228,460 have been recovered, and 35,722 are active.

Twenty-four percent of COVID-19 patient beds are occupied, and 38% of intensive care unit beds are also in use.