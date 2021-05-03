VP gets a COVID shot, says 500K doses arrive this week

Santo Domingo.- Vice President, Raquel Peña, indicated that this week they could inform the date of the arrival of a new batch of Sinovac vaccine.

Peña, who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at the Duarte Olympic Center in the capital, said that more than 500,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive.

“We will have very good news for all of you and the Dominican people. Perhaps this week to inform you when the next batch of Sinovac vaccine will arrive and more than 500,000, God willing,” said the also head of the Health Cabinet.