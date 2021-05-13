Dominican Republic could reach herd immunity in Aug.

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic could achieve herd immunity in August this year, if the vaccination flow in recent weeks continues.

The govt. has expanded the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 to all those over 18 years of age, a measure made possible by the arrival of two million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

The projection is made by the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, who hopes that this week they can complete the two million people vaccinated with the first dose.

“The second dose is already practically covered and, if on Monday we had 125,000, on Tuesday 156,000 and today it is at a rate like this, we believe that the rate at which it arrives, and I am sure another group of vaccines will continue to arrive, as we are going keep up with the rhythm.”