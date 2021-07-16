VP says vaccine is a ‘new batch of hope’

Santo Domingo.- Vice President, Raquel Peña, on Fri. announced the arrival of a new shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines composed of 190,710 doses.

She said that the arrival of this batch constitutes hope , to follow the inoculation process to all Dominican men and women.

She urged the entire population to continue joining efforts to overcome the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, through the National Vaccination Plan “Vaccinate RD.”

“We have received a new batch of hope, 190,710 doses of vaccines have arrived, let’s continue joining our efforts to vaccinate the entire population.”