Covid spike concerns Dominican Heath chief

Santo Domingo.- While the Government prepares to issue the health protocol that La Altagracia province will follow due to the lifting of the curfew, the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, expressed concern for La Vega (central), which reported a spike of infections with COVID-19 on Monday.

“We are concerned about La Vega, it still has a high level of positivity, but the number of cases from yesterday to today is 30 cases,” said the minister.

He said the authorities will begin a tracking of positive cases to locate where they are and determine the measures they will take in that area.

“We are already tracking La Vega because the most important case number was in La Vega,” Rivera said.