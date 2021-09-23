Report: 279 new cases of Covid, zero deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported Thursday 279 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 553, issued by the National Epidemiology Directorate of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths remains at 4,031 while the accumulated cases amount to 356,321.

According to the report, 4,779 cases remain active, while 347,511 have recovered from the virus and 1,679,502 have been discarded by laboratory tests.