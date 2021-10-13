Gov. plays hardball; holdouts flock to get Covid shot

Santo Domingo.- After the announcement of sweeping new regulations in the government offensive against Covid-19, which includes presenting the vaccination card in some public and private places, those who had ignored the inoculation process have now opted for immunization.

Dr. Lisbert Pérez Ortiz, responsible for the fixed point of inoculation that works in the karate pavilion of the Olympic Center, explained that they have been vaccinating over 300 people and that at least 160 are first doses, for 44% of the daily total.

According to Pérez Ortiz, the remaining 56% is divided between those under 12 years of age and young adults.

This is the same population group that is also attending the immunization post at the Moscoso Puello hospital, where this Tuesday even lines were registered to access the space enabled to vaccinate.