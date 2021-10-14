Covid claims 5 Dominicans in the last 24 hours

Santo Domingo.- Five people died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the monitoring bulletin on the virus from the Ministry of Public Health issued Thursday.

Number of deaths total 4,082 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health authorities reported 752 new infections and that 7,275 people are currently affected by the virus. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases is 368,131 since the start of the pandemic.

The daily and last four weeks positivity rates are 12.54% and 9.78%, respectively, while the fatality is 1.11%. The bulletin details that 5,998 samples were processed for the detection of the virus and 2,652 correspond to affected patients.