Covid: three more die; 925 new cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported 153 new infections in those under 20 years of age in its coronavirus monitoring bulletin this Monday, a number that brings to 41,727 young people in that range who have been affected by the disease throughout the pandemic.

The data was published a day after the Ministry of Education urged students and teaching staff not to go to classrooms due to symptoms or suspicion of the virus, while indicating that it maintains its general protocol for returning to schools.

The bulletin records another 925 cases in the last 24 hours, including a health sector worker. It also reports three deaths from COVID, one of which occurred yesterday