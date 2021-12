Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health on Wed. reported six deaths from coronavirus, of which two occurred in the last 24 hours.

In bulletin # 622, it reported 223 positive cases to covid-19, after processing 6,811 samples, for a positivity of 3.84%.

The accumulated deaths to date is 4,210 and the registered cases 407,474, of which 2,614 are active cases.