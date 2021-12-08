Covid: Zero Dominican deaths in 4 days

Coronavirus virus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

Santo Domingo.- In the last four days, no report of deaths from Covid-19 has been notified in the country, maintaining the total death figures at 4,212 due to the disease.

While reports of between 200 and 350 daily positive cases continue, with daily positivity below 10%. The last report that registers mortality is the 624 that notified two new deaths.

In the last 24 hours, according to epidemiological report 628, 254 new positive cases of the virus were registered in the country, in a total of 4,406 samples analyzed.