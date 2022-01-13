Gov. urges procrastinators: go get the booster

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, said that in the last two weeks the number of people who attend to get the booster dose “has grown enormously,” but that it’s still low.

He called on Dominicans to go to the different vaccination points to apply the third dose and, for those who have not yet made the decision, he asked them to do so, so that within a month, they can inject their booster dose.

He assured that currently there are about 18,000 people attending daily to get the booster vaccination.

He added that the ideal would be for people to become aware and apply the third dose, since it is the only one that can cope with the variant that predominates in the country, omicron.