Public Health reports 5,953 new COVID cases; zero deaths again

Santo Domingo .- The Ministry of Public Health reported Thursday 5,953 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with zero deaths, while the daily positivity continues with an astronomical 38.46%, mainly driven by the presence of the omicron variant.

For the first time since January 3, the daily cases of COVID-19 reported in the bulletins do not break the record set the day before, when they were reported today Thursday, 13, 1,486 fewer than the previous day.

Meanwhile active cases were also down, 39,986 cases were reported this Thursday, 962 fewer than the previous day.

The COVID-19 bulletin reports a total of 701 patients in beds designated for COVID-19, 170 patients in intensive care units and 125 people using ventilators.

Today no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.