Official warns: Covid protocol still in effect

Santo Domingo.- National Epidemiology Director, Ronald Skewes, reiterated Wednesday that there is no resurgence of COVID-19 in the country, but there is a slight increase in cases, especially in people under 20 years of age and that for this reason, they are rehabilitating sampling points against the disease.

Being people of school age, the doctor recalled that the coronavirus epidemic has not been lifted and that the safety protocol (distancing, hand washing and masks), presented in September 2021, is still in effect, under the responsibility of each individual.

“There is an established protocol that says how to act, that is the protocol that is being used,” he said.

He highlighted that the school year is coming to an end.