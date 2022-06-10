Greater Santo Domingo posts most new COVID cases, still

Santo Domingo19, since according to the most recent bulletin of the Ministry of Public Health, this area registers 431 of the 537 new infections in the country, which represents 80.26% of that totality.

These 431 new cases from Greater Santo Domingo are divided into 266 infections in the National District and 165 in the Santo Domingo province.

The other provinces that register new cases of the disease are: Santiago (39); La Altagracia (32); La Romana and San Cristóbal (4) and San Juan (3).