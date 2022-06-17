Public Health reports 963 new cases of Covid, 0 deaths

The number of people looking for a Covid test has grown this month.

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Friday 963 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 820, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths remains at 4,382 while the accumulated cases amount to 595,927.

According to the report, 3,799 cases remain active, while 587,746 have recovered from the virus and 2,835,276 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.