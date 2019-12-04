Forum touts Dominican Republic as ‘Caribbean Logistics Hub

Santo Domingo.- Deputy Foreign Minister, Hugo Francisco Rivera, participated in the “Dominican Republic: Caribbean Logistic Hub” Forum organized by the Spanish newspaper Las Provincias, in conjunction with the Dominican Consulate in Valencia and the support of MPG Logistic, Baleria, Valencia Port and Banco Sabadell, in Valencia, Spain.

The activity sought to promote the country as a gateway to the markets for its infrastructure, geographic location, economic stability and tax benefits.

140 Spanish companies interested in investing in the country participated, headed by Rivera, the editor-in-chief of Spanish newspaper Las Provincias, Julián Quirós, Valencia Economy Minister, Rafael Climent and Dominican consul in Valencia, Jorge Cordero.

Rivera spoke on “Dominican Republic: Caribbean Commercial Gate” where he presented his country’s main advantages for trade.