Company adopts British tech to biodegrade plastic

Santo Domingo.- Lumijor, a leading national manufacturers of bread and flour derivatives, on Tue. announced that the packaging of their products will use British d2w technology, which causes plastic to biodegrade in biomass and water in a very open environment faster than in normal conditions and thus avoiding persistent contamination.

The initiative, the first of its kind that a company in the flour sector assumes, was announced during a meeting-tour of the facilities of the industrial plant of the manufacturer of plastic containers Ayax, located in Santo Domingo Oeste.

Present were Luis Álvarez and Luis Carlos Álvarez, president and general manager of Lumijor, producer of bread and flour derivatives; Manuel Lorenzo Viyella; general manager of Multigestiones Ayax; Chris Campbell, British ambassador to the country and Fernando González Nicolás, representative in the country of Symphony Environmental, a British company that invented the additive known as d2w.