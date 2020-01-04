Mexico recognizes macroeconomic stability of DR

Santo Domingo, DR

The governor of the Central Bank, Héctor Valdez Albizu, received the visit of Carlos Peñafiel Soto, ambassador of the United Mexican States, who expressed on behalf of his country his “admiration for macroeconomic stability and growth experienced by the Dominican economy, a stimulus that will affect, without a doubt, the investment that will come from Mexico to the Dominican Republic.”

Valdez Albizu expressed appreciation for this recognition and expressed the DR’s interest in intensifying investment and business ties with Mexico in sectors such as production, transportation, trade, and culture, among others. Peñafiel Soto received information that the Dominican economy is one of the most dynamic in the world, with an average growth of 6.2% in 2013-2018, the highest in Latin America in that cycle, with a climate of low inflation and exchange stability, which is an ideal stimulus for investment.

Valdez Albizu stressed that as of September 2019, foreign direct investment was US $ 2.3 billion, projected above US $ 2.6 billion at the end of the year. He indicated that from Mexico, flows of US $ 166.1 million were received during the first half of 2019, the third-largest in the period for DR.

The monthly economic activity (IMAE) reached a growth of 5.2% last October.