Major power plant unit reenters grid with 100MW

Santo Domingo.- Unit 1 of the Punta Catalina Power Plant entered the national grid (SENI) Wed., with an initial output of 100 megawatts, after 14 days offline to correct a hydrogen leak.

Since April 15 Unit 1 was disconnected from the system for repairs while Unit 2 continued to supply power, as a test until last Friday, when it was officially delivering about 375 MW.

The Punta Catalina consists of two coal-fired units, on which the Government promised that together they would contribute 720 megawatts to the national electricity system.

Unit 1 resumed operations early Wednesday with 100 MW and at 2pm was supplying about 275 MW into the system.