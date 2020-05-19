Over 200,000 independent workers to get cash relief

Santo Domingo.- A total of 202,000 independent employees will benefit from the new program announced Tue. by the Government called “Pa’ Ti” (for you).

“This program will assign RD$5,000 monthly for 60 days, during the months of May and June, to independent workers who qualify as such based on the classification assigned by the Superintendence of Banks and the asset evaluation regulations,” said the Minister of Finance. Donald Guerrero.

“We in the Ministry of Finance have had access to the database of the Superintendence of Banks and we have been able to identify no less than 202,000 employees by independent workers who will benefit from the Pa’ Ti program,” he said.