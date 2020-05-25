As electric vehicle wave looms, rules are needed

Santo Domingo.- The growth of 100% of the electric vehicle registry in the country is a sign of a mobility transition that must be planned from the point of investment, clear regulation, provision of green funds and a one-stop shop for the application of incentives, among other initiatives.

Wellington Reyes, commercial and innovation director of InterEnergy Systems Dominicana, division of InterEnergy Group, made the statement during the talk “The future of mobility is electric,” sponsored by the Dominican Electric Industry Association (ADIE).

The activity also featured an exhibition by Nelson Peña Vásquez, president of Peravia Motors, who expects “a radical change” in the market for electric transport units when vehicles, such as trucks, vans and buses begin to arrive in the country in the short term.