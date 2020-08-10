Dominicans are buying cars to avoid contagion

Santo Domingo.- Despite the fact that some people in the country have been left without their livelihood, others have had to get up and continue to exercise their functions giving thanks for having a job in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

For those who have continued to go to their workplace and who took public transport before Covid-19, the loan facilities that banks are providing was an opportunity and together with their savings, have bought a vehicle amid economic uncertainty generated by the pandemic.

Listín reports that the people who in these times acquired or changed their vehicle did so motivated by health and security reasons. “Those who had money saved and were putting off buying a car, did so now to have as little contact as possible with other people.”