Dominican-British economic pact ‘very positive’

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Roundtable of Commonwealth Countries in the Dominican Republic, on Thur. labeled the Chamber of Deputies’ approval of the Economic Association Agreement between the country and Great Britain as very positive.

Fernando González Nicolás said the approval will protect national exports and British investments in the country, in addition to sending a message of “modernity and change in the current congressional management.”

He said the delay in the approval of the agreement endangered banana exports and new British investments in the Dominican Republic.

Currently more than 90 million dollars are exported to Great Britain annually and 30,000 Dominican farmers live from this activity in the Northwest line and the southern region of the country.”