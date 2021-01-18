World Bank taps Michel Kerf to head Central America, Dominican Republic

Press Release

WASHINGTON, January 18, 2021 – Michel Kerf is the World Bank’s new Director for Central America and the Dominican Republic, effective today.

In his new role, Kerf is responsible for the six Central American countries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama, as well as the Dominican Republic. The World Bank’s work in these seven countries comprises an active portfolio of 43 projects worth $4.7 billion. Project areas include education, health, disaster risk management, violence prevention, social protection, rural competitiveness, land management, and public-sector efficiency.

“I look forward to working with the governments, civil society organizations, businesses and other stakeholders in these seven countries to support inclusive and resilient recovery from the toll the pandemic and recent cyclones have taken on their countries, especially on the poor,” said Michel Kerf. “This is an opportunity to rethink development through more dynamic growth and job creation to make true headway in reducing poverty and promoting shared prosperity.”

Kerf, a Belgian national, comes to the position from his most recent role as Country Director for Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands. He joined the World Bank in 1993 working on private sector development. He has also held a range of positions working on sustainable development, infrastructure, transport and information and communications technology, including across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The new World Bank Director for Central America and the Dominican Republic graduated in Law from the University of Liège, Belgium, and obtained a Master of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics. He has taught as Visiting Professor at the University of Liège and at the College of Europe in Bruges.

