Dominican Gov. readies tender to install 800MW on natural gas

Santo Domingo. -The Government is preparing a tender in the coming days to install 800 megawatts of electricity generation based on natural gas in Manzanillo, Montecristi province (northwest), in addition to 10 renewable energy projects.

President Luis Abinader and Energy and Mines Minister Antonio Almonte made the announcement Thursday during the signing of the Electricity Pact in the National Palace.

Almonte said that in the next few days they will sign 10 contracts for the sale of electricity to the same number of renewable energy projects, mainly of solar and wind.

“The projects to which these contracts will be awarded have a definitive concession, some of them for seven, six and five years. The amount of megawatts that the installation of these 10 projects will mean amounts to about 800 megawatts, without the state having invested a single penny.”