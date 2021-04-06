Nearly 700,000 Dominican workers return to their jobs

Santo Domingo.- In the country, about 500,000 jobs have been reactivated of the almost 700,000 workers who were suspended by the pandemic, according to Labor Minister Luis Miguel De Camps.

At the worst moment of the health crisis, there were about 700,000 workers suspended in Phase 1 and that already at Easter there were only 48,000 suspended employees, the official said.

“Almost half a million workers have been reactivated in their jobs and have restarted. There is still a part left, but the reactivation process promoted by President Luis Abinader is beginning to yield results.”