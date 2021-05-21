Free zone exports jump 81% to US$2.1B in first 4 months

Santo Domingo.- Practically all the productive sectors of free zone exports posted an increase in the value of their exports in the first four months period, with a 81% jump of US$2.1 billion, compared to the US$1.2 billion in the same period last year.

National Export Free Zones Council (CNZFE) executive director Daniel Liranzo, said exports from the sector accounted for 60% of the total exported by the country during the first four months of 2021.

“Practically all the productive sectors of free zones registered an increase in the value of their exports in this period.”

He highlighted the top activities: manufacture of tobacco and derivatives, 81%; medical devices, 4%; electrical products, 15%; and garments and textiles, 56%.