Icon Dominican port gets international kudos

Santo Domingo.- An international delegation of representatives of the ports and customs entities of Brazil, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama and Ecuador, visited the facilities of HIT Puerto Río Haina, as part of the activities for the first Forum of Port Cities of Latin America and the Caribbean (FCP-LAC), which was held in Santo Domingo.

During the visit to the port terminal, the international group highlighted the contribution that HIT Río Haina makes to the competitiveness of the region, as a result of the constant innovation and evolution of the port, always taking into consideration the positive impact of its operations on the development of the city and the country.

This year, the port was selected as the Latin American maritime terminal coordinating the presidium of the FORO ALC of Port Cities 2021-2022.