Santo Domingo’s Metro new line: US$35.1M, 7.3 KM

Santo Domingo.- Line 2 C of Santo Domingo’s Metro that would connect the María Montez station, at kilometer 9 of the Duarte Highway to the entrance of Los Alcarrizos, will only have 800 meters underground and the remaining 6.5 kilometers will be elevated with five stations and a marginal avenue, according to information provided by the Office for the Reordering of Transportation (Opret).

Of the 7.3 kilometers in length, only the part that includes from the María Montez station, at kilometer 9, to the vicinity of Los Beisbolistas avenue with the Duarte will be below ground.

It is estimated that the works would impact some 133 affected, 52 property owners and 81 tenants.

The new line has a budget of RD$2.0 billion (US$35.1 million