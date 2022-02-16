Digitals to pay 18% tax to Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- As in some Latin American countries, companies providing digital services abroad would have to pay taxes through special mechanisms in the Dominican Republic, in this case it would be a rate of 18% for the Tax on Transfers of Industrialized Goods and Services (ITBIS).

This is explained by the Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) in a statement released this Tuesday, in which it seeks to clarify the doubts generated by the call for public discussion on the project entitled “Regulation that regulates the procedure for the application of the Itbis to the digital services captured in the Dominican Republic and that are provided by foreign providers.

“They will pay taxes virtually, presenting the ITBIS through a special declaration that must be settled before the 20th of each month,” specifies the DGII on the collection initiative for the use of platforms such as Amazon, Expedia, Google, Netflix, Spotify, DiDi, Uber, Airbnb, Indriver, among others.