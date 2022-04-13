IICA supports Haiti, Dominican Rep. US push to eradicate African swine fever

San José, (IICA) – The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) supports technical coordination actions and the prioritization of efforts by Haiti, the United States and the Dominican Republic to prevent, control and eradicate plague African swine (ASF), a disease that threatens the income and, in turn, the food security of millions of agricultural producers in the Americas.

Pursuant to a resolution of the Inter-American Board of Agriculture (IABA, IICA’s highest governing body, made up of the Ministers of Agriculture of the hemisphere), the institute is holding a tripartite meeting of the technical missions of these countries at its headquarters in Costa Rica.